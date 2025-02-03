BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Trading Up 20% – Still a Buy?

Shares of BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Free Report) rose 20% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 379,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 157,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

BTU Metals Trading Up 20.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 26.91 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of C$4.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03.

About BTU Metals

(Get Free Report)

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Ireland. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp. in August 2017. BTU Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BTU Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTU Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.