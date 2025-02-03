BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Trading Up 20% – Still a Buy?

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 20% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 379,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 157,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

BTU Metals Stock Up 20.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 26.91 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

BTU Metals Company Profile

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Ireland. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp. in August 2017. BTU Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

