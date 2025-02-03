Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Trading 5.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BUR) shares shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 254,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 90,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Burcon NutraScience Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$13.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.90, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
About Burcon NutraScience
Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company offers Peazazz and Peazac, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Burcon NutraScience
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Crane Stock Soars, But the Best Could Be Yet to Come: Here’s Why
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Burcon NutraScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burcon NutraScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.