Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Trading Up 5.6% – Here’s Why

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BUR) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 254,271 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 90,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Burcon NutraScience Stock Up 5.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.90.

About Burcon NutraScience

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company offers Peazazz and Peazac, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products.

