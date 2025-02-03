Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning,London Stock Exchange reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($7.86) price objective on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.
In other Bytes Technology Group news, insider Ross Paterson bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 427 ($5.25) per share, with a total value of £11,956 ($14,689.77). Company insiders own 9.51% of the company’s stock.
With a 40-year track record, Bytes Technology Group is one of the UK’s leading providers of software, security and cloud services. We enable effective and cost-efficient technology sourcing, adoption and management across software, security, hardware and cloud services.
Our strong relationships with many of the world’s largest software companies enable our specialist staff to deliver the latest technology to a diverse and embedded customer base.
