California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CWT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

California Water Service Group Stock Up 1.5 %

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $45.47 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $41.64 and a 12-month high of $56.25. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.68%.

Insider Transactions at California Water Service Group

In related news, VP Michael B. Luu sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $50,727.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,231. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Water Service Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,559,000 after acquiring an additional 24,275 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,548,000 after buying an additional 48,055 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,097,000 after buying an additional 11,328 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 79.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 252,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,709,000 after buying an additional 112,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 214,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

