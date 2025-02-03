Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares’ Lock-Up Period Will Expire on February 10th (NASDAQ:CEP)

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares’ (NASDAQ:CEP – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 13th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares Price Performance

NASDAQ:CEP opened at $10.33 on Monday. Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEP. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares during the third quarter worth about $6,029,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,009,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $2,590,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares during the third quarter worth $2,531,000.

About Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries. Cantor Equity Partners, Inc was formerly known as CF Acquisition Corp.

