Capital One Financial Comments on Murphy Oil Q2 Earnings

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.27). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $26.57 on Monday. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average is $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 266.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

