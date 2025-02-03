Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 610 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $36,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $120.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. HSBC decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.