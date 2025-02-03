CDW (CDW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.33 per share and revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $199.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.72 and a 200 day moving average of $203.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.01. CDW has a 52 week low of $168.43 and a 52 week high of $263.37.

CDW Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CDW from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on CDW from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.33.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

