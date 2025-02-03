CDW (CDW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.33 per share and revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CDW Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $199.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.72 and a 200 day moving average of $203.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.01. CDW has a 52 week low of $168.43 and a 52 week high of $263.37.
CDW Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CDW Company Profile
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.
