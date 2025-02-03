Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

CLS has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. CIBC upgraded shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $91.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.64.

Shares of CLS opened at $123.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 2.25. Celestica has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $133.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.36.

In other Celestica news, Director Michael Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $2,468,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,784 shares in the company, valued at $176,134.32. The trade was a 93.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the third quarter worth approximately $61,210,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 13.0% during the third quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 8,467,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,846,000 after purchasing an additional 975,163 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 38.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,084,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,451,000 after purchasing an additional 301,563 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 1,697.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 233,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 220,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 53.8% during the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd now owns 524,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,799,000 after purchasing an additional 183,300 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

