Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Short Interest Up 5.6% in January

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the December 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 667,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

CRL has been the subject of several research reports. CLSA downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. William Blair cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.38.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $1,430,930.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,862.32. This represents a 34.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRL opened at $164.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.26. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $159.65 and a 52 week high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

