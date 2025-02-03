Check Point Software Technologies’ (CHKP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $204.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.27.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

CHKP opened at $218.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.67 and its 200 day moving average is $187.85. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $145.75 and a fifty-two week high of $226.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 20.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 145.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth $250,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.