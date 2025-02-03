Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 305 ($3.75) and last traded at GBX 314.50 ($3.86), with a volume of 317111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 319 ($3.92).
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.77) price objective on shares of Chemring Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemring Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 429.50 ($5.28).
Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX 15.70 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chemring Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 8.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemring Group PLC will post 24.8815166 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a GBX 5.20 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,363.64%.
In other Chemring Group news, insider James Mortensen acquired 9,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 329 ($4.04) per share, with a total value of £30,021.25 ($36,885.67). Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.
We are a specialist manufacturing and technology business creating market-leading innovative solutions to meet our customers’ complex needs.
Using our extensive science and engineering expertise, we turn ideas into reality, designing and developing critical solutions that protect and safeguard in unpredictable environments in today’s increasingly unstable world.
We achieve this by innovating at every stage of the value chain, from research and development (“R&D”) through to design, manufacture and in-service support, working closely with our customers to deliver products, services and solutions for mission-critical success.
Our customer base spans national defence organisations, security and law enforcement agencies, as well as commercial markets such as space and transport.
