Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Short Interest Up 5.8% in January

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the December 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on CHDN. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Churchill Downs from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHDN
Churchill Downs Price Performance
Churchill Downs Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.409 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.47%.
Institutional Trading of Churchill Downs
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 763,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,241,000 after acquiring an additional 381,754 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,477,000 after purchasing an additional 37,679 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.
