Citigroup Cuts Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target to $61.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Friday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Shares of TSN opened at $56.54 on Friday. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $51.16 and a one year high of $66.88. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.82 and a 200-day moving average of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 185,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $11,822,575.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,003,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,525,159.98. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Adam S. Deckinger sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,048. This represents a 35.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 414,814 shares of company stock valued at $26,450,955. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.