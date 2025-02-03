Citigroup Lowers United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $149.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $158.00 to $149.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.95.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $114.19 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $109.62 and a 12 month high of $158.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 96.45%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $1,015,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,229.86. This represents a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 408.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 720.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

