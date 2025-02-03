CKW Financial Group Sells 2,781 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CKW Financial Group cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.3% of CKW Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,530,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $278,702,000 after acquiring an additional 53,762 shares in the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 81,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 200,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,600,000 after acquiring an additional 59,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,002,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $1,862,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 319,966 shares in the company, valued at $56,765,168.06. This represents a 3.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total transaction of $3,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,084,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,672,512.16. This trade represents a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,189 shares of company stock valued at $22,182,696 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alphabet from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.6 %

GOOGL opened at $204.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.66 and a 12-month high of $205.48.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

