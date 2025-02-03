Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Receives $31.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

CWAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CWAN

Clearwater Analytics Trading Down 1.0 %

Insider Activity

NYSE CWAN opened at $28.18 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,820.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.42.

In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $503,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,347.58. This represents a 6.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $121,912.60. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $199,729.82. This trade represents a 37.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,052 shares of company stock worth $7,182,724 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 18,135,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,909,000 after buying an additional 559,564 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,778,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,156,000 after acquiring an additional 107,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,617,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,548 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,710,000 after purchasing an additional 187,881 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,294,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,186,000 after purchasing an additional 327,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.