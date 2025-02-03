CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNO shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNO

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

In related news, insider Jeremy David Williams sold 4,783 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $191,750.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,430.89. The trade was a 7.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 1,484 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $56,421.68. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,645.92. This represents a 1.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,745 shares of company stock valued at $572,467 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,199,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,086,000 after purchasing an additional 899,990 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 28.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,040,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,526,000 after purchasing an additional 232,631 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 671,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,945,000 after acquiring an additional 181,711 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 113.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 116,617 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,899,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,676,000 after purchasing an additional 107,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.04. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $40.91.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.44 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.53%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.