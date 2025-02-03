Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the cable giant’s stock, down from their prior target price of $50.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BNP Paribas raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Comcast Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $33.66 on Friday. Comcast has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average is $40.07.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,620.83. Following the transaction, the president now owns 534,849 shares in the company, valued at $22,779,218.91. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $10,002,234.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,669,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,539,128.48. The trade was a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55,334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,273,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $345,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258,128 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Comcast by 5.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,420,328 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,904,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062,658 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Comcast by 530.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,429,298 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $143,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,370 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 211.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,890,571 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $120,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,613,977 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,453 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

