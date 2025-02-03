Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives $63.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.83.

CMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMC

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CMC stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

(Get Free Report

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.