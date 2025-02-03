Comparing CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) and RDE (NASDAQ:GIFT)

RDE (NASDAQ:GIFT – Get Free Report) and CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.2% of CDW shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of RDE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of CDW shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

RDE has a beta of -0.73, indicating that its stock price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CDW has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RDE -21.08% -76.24% -46.38% CDW 5.33% 58.31% 9.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for RDE and CDW, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RDE 0 0 0 0 0.00 CDW 0 4 5 0 2.56

CDW has a consensus target price of $239.33, suggesting a potential upside of 20.18%. Given CDW’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CDW is more favorable than RDE.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RDE and CDW”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RDE $97.01 million 0.24 N/A N/A N/A CDW $21.38 billion 1.24 $1.10 billion $8.18 24.34

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than RDE.

Summary

CDW beats RDE on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RDE

RDE, Inc. owns and operates a restaurant deal space in the United States. The company operates Restaurant.com that connects digital consumers, businesses, and communities with dining and merchant deal options at approximately 182,500 restaurants and retailers to approximately 7.8 million customers. It sells discount certificates for restaurants, as well as complementary entertainment and travel offerings, and consumer products on behalf of third-party merchants. The company is based in Schaumburg, Illinois.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security. It also provides hardware products comprising notebooks/mobile devices, tablets, network communications, desktop computers, collaboration, data storage and servers, and others; and software products, such as cloud solutions, software assurance, application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. In addition, the company offers advisory and design, software development, implementation, managed, professional, configuration, partner, and telecom services, as well as warranties; delivers and manages mission critical software, systems, and network solutions; and implementation and installation, and repair services to its customers through various third-party service providers. It serves government, education, and healthcare customers; and small, medium, and large business customers. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Vernon Hills, Illinois.

