Comparing United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) & Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC)

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) and Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.5% of United Bancorporation of Alabama shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Citizens & Northern shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Citizens & Northern shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Bancorporation of Alabama and Citizens & Northern”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancorporation of Alabama $87.26 million 2.26 $31.54 million $8.53 6.86 Citizens & Northern $157.29 million 2.09 $25.96 million $1.69 12.62

Risk and Volatility

United Bancorporation of Alabama has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Citizens & Northern. United Bancorporation of Alabama is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens & Northern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

United Bancorporation of Alabama has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens & Northern has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for United Bancorporation of Alabama and Citizens & Northern, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancorporation of Alabama 0 0 0 0 0.00 Citizens & Northern 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

United Bancorporation of Alabama pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Citizens & Northern pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. United Bancorporation of Alabama pays out 14.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens & Northern pays out 66.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares United Bancorporation of Alabama and Citizens & Northern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancorporation of Alabama 31.02% 22.48% 2.18% Citizens & Northern 16.50% 9.71% 1.00%

About United Bancorporation of Alabama

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services. It also provides various lending services, such as personal loans, business loans, lines of credit, and equipment loans; real estate loans for the agricultural community and working lines of credit; and overdraft services. In addition, the company offers debit cards, prepaid cards, Visa credit cards, gift cards, and safe deposit boxes. Further, it provides check cashing, convenience, remote deposit, mobile check deposit, personal storage compartments, Web payment options, insurance products, investment and brokerage, and online and mobile banking services. United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is based in Atmore, Alabama.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corp. is a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. Its deposit products include various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Wellsboro, PA.

