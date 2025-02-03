Connective Portfolio Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,985 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 4.8% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.23.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $120.07 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

