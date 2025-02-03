Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 887.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $201.00 target price (down from $310.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $6,089,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,800.92. This represents a 77.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William T. Giles bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $272,688.57. The trade was a 215.98 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,746 shares of company stock worth $15,017,097 over the last ninety days. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ opened at $180.87 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.51 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.60%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

