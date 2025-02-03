Contrasting CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) & Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH)

Profitability

This table compares CNFinance and Soluna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance N/A N/A N/A Soluna -75.30% -45.29% -24.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CNFinance and Soluna”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get CNFinance alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance $246.31 million 0.34 $23.26 million $0.31 3.97 Soluna $21.07 million 0.76 -$29.20 million ($14.56) -0.13

CNFinance has higher revenue and earnings than Soluna. Soluna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNFinance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CNFinance has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soluna has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

23.2% of Soluna shares are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of CNFinance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Soluna shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CNFinance beats Soluna on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNFinance

(Get Free Report)

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates approximately 87 branches and sub-branches in China. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Soluna

(Get Free Report)

Soluna Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining. Further, it provides data center hosting services, including electrical power and network connectivity to cryptocurrency mining customers. The company was formerly known as Mechanical Technology Inc and as changed to Soluna Holdings, Inc. Soluna Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.