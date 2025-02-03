Contrasting CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) & JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) and JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

CubeSmart pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. JBG SMITH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. CubeSmart pays out 117.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. JBG SMITH Properties pays out -53.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CubeSmart has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years. CubeSmart is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares CubeSmart and JBG SMITH Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CubeSmart 37.79% 14.33% 6.48% JBG SMITH Properties -20.60% -5.56% -2.17%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CubeSmart $1.05 billion 8.97 $410.76 million $1.77 23.54 JBG SMITH Properties $604.20 million 2.17 -$79.98 million ($1.30) -11.92

This table compares CubeSmart and JBG SMITH Properties”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CubeSmart has higher revenue and earnings than JBG SMITH Properties. JBG SMITH Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CubeSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.6% of CubeSmart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of CubeSmart shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for CubeSmart and JBG SMITH Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CubeSmart 0 7 4 0 2.36 JBG SMITH Properties 2 0 0 0 1.00

CubeSmart currently has a consensus target price of $49.73, suggesting a potential upside of 19.33%. JBG SMITH Properties has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.29%. Given CubeSmart’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CubeSmart is more favorable than JBG SMITH Properties.

Volatility and Risk

CubeSmart has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JBG SMITH Properties has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CubeSmart beats JBG SMITH Properties on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area. Approximately 75.0% of JBG SMITH's holdings are in the National Landing submarket in Northern Virginia, which is anchored by four key demand drivers: Amazon's new headquarters; Virginia Tech's under-construction $1 billion Innovation Campus; the submarket's proximity to the Pentagon; and JBG SMITH's deployment of 5G digital infrastructure. JBG SMITH's dynamic portfolio currently comprises 14.2 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily, and retail assets at share, 99% of which are Metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 8.8 million square feet of mixed-use, primarily multifamily, development opportunities. JBG SMITH is committed to the operation and development of green, smart, and healthy buildings and plans to maintain carbon neutral operations annually.

