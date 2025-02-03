Contrasting Regis (NYSE:RGS) and American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH)

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.5% of Regis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of American International shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Regis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of American International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Regis and American International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regis $195.67 million 0.28 $91.06 million $37.17 0.64 American International N/A N/A N/A ($0.21) N/A

Regis has higher revenue and earnings than American International. American International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regis 45.49% 143.69% 2.92% American International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Regis beats American International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sell various hair care and other beauty products. The company operates its salons primarily under the Supercuts, SmartStyle, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Hair Masters, Cool Cuts for Kids, Style America, Famous Hair, Magicuts, Holiday Hair, and TGF concepts names. Regis Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About American International

American International Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an investor, developer, and asset manager with various assets in the energy supply chain. Its portfolio includes cycle energy that owns and operates cycle oil, cycle services, and cycle technologies. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Electra, Texas.

