Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. waypoint wealth counsel grew its position in Alphabet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 6,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,716,000. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 60,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 82,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,591,000 after purchasing an additional 20,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $204.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.66 and a 52-week high of $205.48. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $550,702.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,029.04. The trade was a 13.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total transaction of $3,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,084,306 shares in the company, valued at $369,672,512.16. The trade was a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,189 shares of company stock valued at $22,182,696. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

