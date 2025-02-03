Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,990,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the December 31st total of 8,470,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coursera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Shares of NYSE COUR opened at $7.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.00. Coursera has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $41,676.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,580.06. The trade was a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coursera by 20.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 29,528 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Coursera by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,545,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

