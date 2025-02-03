Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CACC. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $507.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 23.63, a quick ratio of 23.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $409.22 and a 12 month high of $616.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $483.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.73.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $2.47. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 29.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance will post 36.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, COO Jonathan Lum sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.90, for a total value of $270,424.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,493 shares in the company, valued at $15,428,420.70. The trade was a 1.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 11,900.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 200.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

