Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Criteo from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Criteo from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.89.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.57. Criteo has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $49.93.

In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 2,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $118,814.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,919,580.84. The trade was a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gleason sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $115,838.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,085 shares in the company, valued at $5,139,190.75. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,617 shares of company stock worth $787,141 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 230.1% in the third quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $101,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,507 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,653,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,853,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,567,000 after purchasing an additional 547,718 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 19.6% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,895,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,526,000 after purchasing an additional 475,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Criteo in the second quarter valued at $11,059,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

