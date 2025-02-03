Critical Comparison: Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) & Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM)

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) and Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Coterra Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Evolution Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Coterra Energy pays out 50.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Evolution Petroleum pays out 342.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Coterra Energy has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolution Petroleum has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coterra Energy 0 2 16 1 2.95 Evolution Petroleum 0 0 0 1 4.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Coterra Energy and Evolution Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Coterra Energy presently has a consensus target price of $33.41, suggesting a potential upside of 20.69%. Given Coterra Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Coterra Energy is more favorable than Evolution Petroleum.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.9% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of Evolution Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Evolution Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coterra Energy and Evolution Petroleum”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coterra Energy $5.91 billion 3.45 $1.63 billion $1.66 16.68 Evolution Petroleum $85.88 million 2.08 $4.08 million $0.14 37.93

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Evolution Petroleum. Coterra Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evolution Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Coterra Energy and Evolution Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coterra Energy 21.91% 9.38% 5.95% Evolution Petroleum 5.36% 4.65% 2.52%

Summary

Coterra Energy beats Evolution Petroleum on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma. It also operates natural gas and saltwater gathering and disposal systems in Texas. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, oil and gas marketers, major energy companies, pipeline companies, and power generation facilities. Coterra Energy Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Evolution Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a non-operated interests in the SCOOP and STACK plays located in Central Oklahoma; the Chaveroo Field situated in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; the Jonah Field located in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in Williston, North Dakota; the Barnett Shale field located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome situated in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; and the Delhi Field, an onshore CO2-EOR project located in northeast Louisiana in Franklin, Madison, and Richland Parishes, as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore central Texas wells. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.