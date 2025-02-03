Critical Review: Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) and Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP)

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) and Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Indaptus Therapeutics and Biofrontera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indaptus Therapeutics N/A -177.27% -141.06% Biofrontera -36.31% -565.73% -96.64%

Volatility and Risk

Indaptus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biofrontera has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indaptus Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Biofrontera 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Indaptus Therapeutics and Biofrontera, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Indaptus Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 834.07%. Biofrontera has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 519.47%. Given Indaptus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Indaptus Therapeutics is more favorable than Biofrontera.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Indaptus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Biofrontera shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Indaptus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Biofrontera shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Indaptus Therapeutics and Biofrontera”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indaptus Therapeutics N/A N/A -$15.42 million ($1.71) -0.53 Biofrontera $34.07 million 0.26 -$20.13 million ($2.26) -0.50

Indaptus Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Biofrontera. Indaptus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biofrontera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Indaptus Therapeutics beats Biofrontera on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial. The company was formerly known as Intec Parent, Inc. and changed its name to Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2021. Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. It offers Ameluz, a prescription drug for use in combination with the RhodoLED lamp series, for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp. The company also provides Xepi, a topical non-fluorinated quinolone that inhibits bacterial growth for the treatment of impetigo. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

