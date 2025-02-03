Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Given “Outperform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $240.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s FY2025 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.72 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DECK. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $147.83 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 20.3 %

NYSE DECK opened at $177.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $125.15 and a 52 week high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 41.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 8,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,540,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,781,300. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $2,973,845.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,015,478.44. This represents a 5.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,758 shares of company stock worth $13,506,861. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 500.0% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 521.4% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 397.7% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

