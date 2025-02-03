Deckers Outdoor’s (DECK) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their neutral rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DECK. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler set a $166.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $178.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE DECK opened at $177.85 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $125.15 and a one year high of $223.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 41.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 8,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,781,300. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $2,973,845.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,015,478.44. This represents a 5.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,758 shares of company stock worth $13,506,861 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

