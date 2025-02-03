DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) & Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Financial Analysis

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) and Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for DHI Group and Emerald, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHI Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Emerald 0 0 2 0 3.00

DHI Group currently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 86.17%. Emerald has a consensus target price of $7.90, suggesting a potential upside of 75.56%. Given DHI Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe DHI Group is more favorable than Emerald.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHI Group $151.88 million 0.90 $3.49 million $0.04 70.52 Emerald $382.80 million 2.39 -$8.20 million ($0.54) -8.33

This table compares DHI Group and Emerald”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

DHI Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Emerald. Emerald is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DHI Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.3% of DHI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Emerald shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of DHI Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Emerald shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DHI Group and Emerald’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHI Group 0.95% 7.87% 3.80% Emerald -5.29% -13.26% -1.92%

Volatility and Risk

DHI Group has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerald has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DHI Group beats Emerald on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and various other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career community, which matches security-cleared professionals with employers in a secure and private environment to fill the jobs that safeguard its nation. It serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; staffing and consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies, as well as direct hiring companies. The company offers its products and services primarily through its direct sales force and agency partner channel. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms. The company serves retail, design, technology, equipment, and safety and security. Emerald Holding, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

