Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) and MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Critical Survey

Digihost Technology and MoneyLion are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Digihost Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of MoneyLion shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of MoneyLion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Digihost Technology and MoneyLion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digihost Technology -41.33% -36.00% -25.95% MoneyLion 0.64% 1.18% 0.61%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digihost Technology $26.11 million 4.37 -$21.89 million ($0.54) -6.31 MoneyLion $423.43 million 2.28 -$45.24 million $0.22 395.16

This table compares Digihost Technology and MoneyLion”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Digihost Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MoneyLion. Digihost Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MoneyLion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Digihost Technology has a beta of 5.32, suggesting that its stock price is 432% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyLion has a beta of 3.07, suggesting that its stock price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Digihost Technology and MoneyLion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 MoneyLion 0 2 4 2 3.00

Digihost Technology presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential downside of 26.69%. MoneyLion has a consensus price target of $100.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.03%. Given MoneyLion’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than Digihost Technology.

Summary

MoneyLion beats Digihost Technology on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digihost Technology



Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Cryptocurrency Mining, Sales of Energy, and Colocation Services segments. It also mines for cryptocurrency; and supplies energy from power plants. Digihost Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About MoneyLion



MoneyLion Inc., a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account. It also provides marketplace solutions, such as valuable distribution, acquisition, growth, and monetization channels; and creative media and brand content services. MoneyLion Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

