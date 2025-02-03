Digital Turbine (APPS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Digital Turbine to post earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $123.68 million for the quarter. Digital Turbine has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Digital Turbine to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of APPS stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.34. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 571,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,414.56. This represents a 21.22 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 127,000 shares of company stock worth $175,610 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APPS. Bank of America cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on Digital Turbine from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

