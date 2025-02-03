Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 12,805 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,805 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.5% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 18.6% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 81,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,167,000 after buying an additional 12,755 shares during the period. TSA Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 25.9% in the second quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the second quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 4,065 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in Apple by 11.8% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 80,526 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,960,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Apple by 4.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,726,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $363,541,000 after purchasing an additional 71,298 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $236.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.68 and a 200-day moving average of $230.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $260.10.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 152.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at $97,474,301.68. The trade was a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total transaction of $945,233.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,946.53. This trade represents a 21.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $262.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apple from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $188.00 target price (down previously from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.52.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

