Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DT. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

NYSE DT opened at $57.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 105.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.08. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $61.41.

In other news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $2,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,007,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,237,007.54. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 148,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 70,642 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Dynatrace by 20.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 3.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Dynatrace by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth about $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

