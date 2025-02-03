Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Receives Neutral Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their neutral rating on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DT. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.
In other news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $2,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,007,038 shares in the company, valued at $58,237,007.54. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.2% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Dynatrace by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 3.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 2.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
