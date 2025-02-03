Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Shares of EML opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 0.99. Eastern has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.27 million during the quarter. Eastern had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EML. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastern by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Eastern by 277.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Eastern by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Eastern by 719.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

