Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Shares of EML opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 0.99. Eastern has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36.
Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.27 million during the quarter. Eastern had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%.
The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.
