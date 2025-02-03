Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Edap Tms Stock Performance
NASDAQ EDAP opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $90.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $8.50.
Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 44.21% and a negative net margin of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edap Tms will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Edap Tms Company Profile
EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.
