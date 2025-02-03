Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Edap Tms Stock Performance

NASDAQ EDAP opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $90.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 44.21% and a negative net margin of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edap Tms will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Edap Tms Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Edap Tms by 10.4% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 23.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

Featured Articles

