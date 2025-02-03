Empresas ICA (OTCMKTS:ICAYY) versus Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) Critical Contrast

Empresas ICA (OTCMKTS:ICAYY – Get Free Report) and Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.9% of Shimmick shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.0% of Shimmick shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Empresas ICA and Shimmick’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empresas ICA N/A N/A N/A Shimmick -20.16% -355.53% -26.15%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empresas ICA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Shimmick $632.81 million 0.14 -$2.55 million ($3.92) -0.67

This table compares Empresas ICA and Shimmick”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Empresas ICA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shimmick.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Empresas ICA and Shimmick, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empresas ICA 0 0 0 0 0.00 Shimmick 0 3 0 0 2.00

Shimmick has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.50%. Given Shimmick’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shimmick is more favorable than Empresas ICA.

Volatility and Risk

Empresas ICA has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shimmick has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shimmick beats Empresas ICA on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empresas ICA

Empresas ICA SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in providing construction and infrastructure services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil Construction, Industrial Construction, Airports, Concessions, and Corporate & Others. The Civil Construction segment involves in the infrastructure projects such as construction of roads, highways, transport facilities, bridges, dams, hydroelectric plants, prisons, tunnels, canals and airports, construction, development, and remodeling of office buildings, multi-family housing complexes, and shopping centers. The Industrial Construction segment comprises engineering, procurement, construction, design, and commissioning of large manufacturing facilities including power plants, chemical plants, petrochemical plants, fertilizer plants, pharmaceutical plants, steel mills, paper mills, drilling rigs plus automotive factories, and cement factories. The Airports segment focuses on the operations of 13 airports. The Concessions segment consists of construction, development, maintenance, and operation of long-term concessions of highways, tunnels, and water projects. The Corporate and Others segment includes real estate o

About Shimmick

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects. It serves federal, state, and local governments. The company was formerly known as SCCI National Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Shimmick Corporation in September 2023. Shimmick Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Shimmick Corporation operates as a subsidiary of GOHO, LLC.

