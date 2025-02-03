Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESGR opened at $326.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.07. Enstar Group has a 12 month low of $262.54 and a 12 month high of $348.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 73.26%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enstar Group

In related news, Director Bernard F. Becker sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.44, for a total transaction of $32,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,775.76. This represents a 4.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,102,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Enstar Group by 640.8% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 22,761 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,295,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

