Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Stock Holdings Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 423.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Entergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $72.50 to $82.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Entergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.81.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $81.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $84.26.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,431. This trade represents a 4.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $450,146.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,210.88. This represents a 60.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,095,637. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.