ePlus (PLUS) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.28 per share and revenue of $563.40 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $79.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.71. ePlus has a one year low of $56.33 and a one year high of $106.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

