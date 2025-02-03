Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:CNR Q1 Earnings

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.92 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.81 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $9.66 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $10.61 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Veritas upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$170.64.

CNR stock opened at C$151.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$149.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$154.49. The stock has a market cap of C$95.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$143.18 and a twelve month high of C$181.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62.

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$145.24 per share, with a total value of C$88,307.74. Also, Director Tracy Robinson purchased 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$147.99 per share, with a total value of C$488,380.20. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,694 shares of company stock worth $853,385 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

